WWE Day 1 2022: How to watch and what to watch for New Year’s Day PPV

For the very first time, the WWE will ring in a new year with a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day as the first ever Day 1 event comes live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

This is the first main roster ppv since Survivor Series in November, so one would expect this to be an eventful show to open 2022.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, January 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

Eight matches are on announced on the card for tonight’s show, headlined by five title matches from both Raw and Smackdown.

The main event will in all likelihood be the Universal Championship showdown between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. Longtime rivals, these two began the latest chapter of their years-long rivalry at SummerSlam when the latter made his return to the WWE. Reigns triumphed in their previous encounter at Crown Jewel in October, but Lesnar has continued to come back and be a thorn in the side of the Tribal Chief. The question is what role will Paul Heyman play in this matchup.

The Raw side will be buoyed by their respective title bouts. We’ll see Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens duke it out for the WWE Championship on the men’s side while we’ll see a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Also, we’re scheduled to get an appearance by the Migos for the show. This is in all likelihood going to be a one-off for the Atlanta-based rap superstars but given the success Bad Bunny last year, who knows.

Full list of matches*

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)

Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus (Pre-show)

*Card subject to change