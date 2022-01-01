How to watch Day 1 via live stream

The WWE is back on pay-per-view on Saturday with Day 1 coming live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

This is the first time ever that the company is doing a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day and they’ll be ringing in the new year with what’s shaping up to be an eventful pay-per-view. Eight matches are currently scheduled on the card, headlined by a Universal Championship rematch between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

You will only be able to watch Day 1 via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV.*

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)

Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

*Card subject to change