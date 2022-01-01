What time WWE Day 1 PPV starts, when main event starts on Saturday

WWE rings in the new year with a pay-per-view on Saturday as Day 1 comes live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The event is set to stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads.

This is the first time ever that the WWE will present a ppv on New Year’s Day as they look to ring in 2022 with a bang. They began running Saturday shows in 2021 and with several of them set for this new year, Day 1 will certainly set the tempo.

As for the card itself, there’s eight matches for the show and Each match should get at least 15+ minutes of action. The main event will most likely be the Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and that will probably begin around 10:30-10:45 p.m. ET.

2022 Day 1 full card*

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)

Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

*Card subject to change