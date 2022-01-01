 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin are facing off on Saturday in a heavyweight bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By David Fucillo

Luis Ortiz waits for the start of his title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

We might not get a unified heavyweight champion until later in 2022 at the earliest, but the heavyweights still get the spotlight to open the year. Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin face off atop a FOX PPV card that is filled with heavyweights. You can watch the bout via live stream at FITE.tv.

The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and Ortiz and Martin are expected to enter the ring sometime around 10:30 p.m. Ortiz comes into the bout as a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Martin is a +265 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the over priced at -120 and the under at +100. The fight going the distance is +210. The winning method outcome odds are as follows:

Ortiz by decision or technical decision: +350
Ortiz by KO, TKO, DQ: -190
Martin by decision or technical decision: +800
Martin by KO, TKO, DQ: +550
Draw: +2500

We’ll be providing live scoring for as many rounds as the bout lasts.

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD

