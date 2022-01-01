Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

We might not get a unified heavyweight champion until later in 2022 at the earliest, but the heavyweights still get the spotlight to open the year. Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin face off atop a FOX PPV card that is filled with heavyweights. You can watch the bout via live stream at FITE.tv.
The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and Ortiz and Martin are expected to enter the ring sometime around 10:30 p.m. Ortiz comes into the bout as a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Martin is a +265 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the over priced at -120 and the under at +100. The fight going the distance is +210. The winning method outcome odds are as follows:
Ortiz by decision or technical decision: +350
Ortiz by KO, TKO, DQ: -190
Martin by decision or technical decision: +800
Martin by KO, TKO, DQ: +550
Draw: +2500
We’ll be providing live scoring for as many rounds as the bout lasts.