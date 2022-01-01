Day 1 predictions: Who will win Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and how they will win

WWE Day 1 emanates from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, marking the first ever New Year’s Day pay-per-view for the company. Fans will be treated to eight scheduled matches for the evening, but the one that will most likely main event is the titanic showdown for the Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

And you can win with DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at some of the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

Who will win?

Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar

We have ourselves a little bit of a dilemma here. On one hand, Roman Reigns has been one of the strongest booked champions in a long time and his reign doesn’t appear to be coming to an end. On the other hand, it’s Brock Lesnar and he’s the only one in the company who is currently positioned as a realistic threat to Reigns.

The WWE will most likely carry the Tribal Chief’s title reign until Wrestlemania, so go with Reigns to win by hook or by crook on Saturday.

Will the Usos interfere in the match?

Yes

No

During his run, Reigns has had matches where he hasn’t needed his cousins to walk out victorious. Given the big-time nature of this match, they’ll most likely get involved here.

Which move will be successfully hit first?

Spear

F5

Reigns will most likely hit the spear first, prompting Lesnar to kick out.