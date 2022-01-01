WWE Day 1 2022: Live updates, results for New Year’s Day pay-per-view

Happy New Year everyone! It’s the first day of 2022 and the WWE is cracking open the new calendar with its first ever Day 1 pay-per-view coming live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock.

The show will be headlined by five title matches, including a main event that will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Brock Lesnar. We should also be getting an appearance from the Migos during the show, although it’s unclear what they’ll be doing.

We’ll update the results from the show below as they come in.

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin)

Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus