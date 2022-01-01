WWE Day 1 2022: Live updates, results for New Year’s Day pay-per-view

Happy New Year everyone! It’s the first day of 2022 and the WWE is cracking open the new calendar with its first ever Day 1 pay-per-view coming live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock.
The show will be headlined by five title matches, including a main event that will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Brock Lesnar. We should also be getting an appearance from the Migos during the show, although it’s unclear what they’ll be doing.
We’ll update the results from the show below as they come in.