Matt Corral injured for Ole Miss, quarterback carted off field in Sugar Bowl

Update 10:10 p.m. That will be it for Matt Corral, as he comes back on the field on crutches.

Ole Miss star QB Matt Corral -- who's also in the conversation for top NFL draft QB prospect -- is on crutches. pic.twitter.com/RvzhqCSViL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2022

Update 10:03 p.m. Corral was carted off the field after suffering the injury and likely will not return to this contest, per the broadcast.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral left the Sugar Bowl in the first quarter with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/a6B977NJj8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2022

Ole Miss Rebels starting quarterback Matt Corral is on the cart to the locker room after taking a big hit in the 2022 Sugar Bowl from the Baylor Bears.

Matt corral agent is praying the Injury isn’t serious pic.twitter.com/bDdZ2BaGW9 — respect few, fear none (@babyitsmb) January 2, 2022

Corral is projected as one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but unlike many of his peers such as Kenny Pickett of Pitt, chose to play the bowl game anyway. That might have been a very expensive decision, as Katie George of ESPN reports he Corral is on the way to the X-ray room in the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome.

The Rebels quarterback guided the team to their first 10-win regular season since 2015, and threw for 3,333 yards and 20 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season.

There’s been a lot of discussion online about what top NFL prospects owe to their teammates if they choose to play in bowl games that don’t have any correlation with the national championship. This is the downside of doing what many on their keyboards and couches think is the “right thing.”

Let’s hope for Corral he is ok, and will be for the NFL Combine as well.