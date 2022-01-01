1 Baylor vs. #8 Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have ourselves a Top 10 battle in the Big 12 to look forward to on New Year’s Day as the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones opens conference play by welcoming the No. 1 Baylor Bears to Ames, IA.

Baylor (12-0) got in its final tuneup game before league play on Tuesday when tuning up Northwestern State 104-68. The reigning national champions dominated throughout the entire game and got a solid 27 point, nine assist performance from James Akinjo.

Iowa State (12-0) will be in action for the first time in nearly two weeks, last taking the court on December 21 in a 79-48 blowout victory over Chicago State. The Cyclones forced 21 turnovers and were led by Izaiah Brockington, who had 20 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals in the win.

How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, January 1st, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -7

Total: 131

The Pick

Baylor -7

This should be a fun matchup but the Bears have yet to have an opponent to come within eight points this season. They own comfortable victories over the likes of Michigan State, Villanova, and Oregon, so it’s hard to imagine a different outcome. Lay it with defending champs.

