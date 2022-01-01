22 Villanova vs. #15 Seton Hall: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates will open up the new year on Saturday with a tough home test in the form of the No. 22 Villanova Wildcats.

Seton Hall (9-2, 0-1 Big East) is hoping to get back on track after falling to Providence 70-65 in its Big East opener on Wednesday. The game was evenly matched midway through the first half before the Friars took control and created separation for the rest of the game. Alexis Yetna had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Villanova (8-4, 1-1 Big East) is in action for the first time in nearly two weeks, last seen downing Xavier 71-58 on December 21. The Wildcats ended a two-game losing streak in that one and are now trying to rack up more wins against quality opponents in KenPom.

How to watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall

When: Saturday, January 1st, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: via CBS Sports or the CBS Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Villanova -1

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Over 134.5

Villanova is back in action for the first time in two weeks and they could either come out sluggish or come out fired up. I tend to thing the latter considering it’s a Big East game and that combined with Seton Hall’s effort should make the over in this one a good play.

