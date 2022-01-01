21 Providence vs. DePaul: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Providence Friars and DePaul Blue Demons meet to start 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Providence is once again looking like a pesky team with potential to shake things up in March, while DePaul has started strong under head coach Tony Stubblefield.

How to watch Providence vs. DePaul

When: Saturday, January 1st, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: Fox

Where to live stream online: FOX Live or the Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Providence -1

Total: 140.5

The Pick

DePaul +1

The Blue Demons have been flying high this season and have the edge at home. Providence has a star in Nate Watson, but the Blue Demons have a great 1-2 punch with Javon Freeman-Liberty and David Jones. Look for DePaul to take this one at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.