#21 Providence vs. DePaul: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s a Big East clash to start 2022 on the college basketball hardwood.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Providence Friars guard A.J. Reeves reacts after defeating the Connecticut Huskies at XL Center. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars and DePaul Blue Demons meet to start 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Providence is once again looking like a pesky team with potential to shake things up in March, while DePaul has started strong under head coach Tony Stubblefield.

How to watch Providence vs. DePaul

When: Saturday, January 1st, 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
TV: Fox
Where to live stream online: FOX Live or the Fox Sports App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Providence -1
Total: 140.5

The Pick

DePaul +1

The Blue Demons have been flying high this season and have the edge at home. Providence has a star in Nate Watson, but the Blue Demons have a great 1-2 punch with Javon Freeman-Liberty and David Jones. Look for DePaul to take this one at home.

