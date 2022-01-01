George Mason vs. #6 Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The George Mason Colonials will head to Allen Fieldhouse to start 2022 when they face the Kansas Jayhawks on the hardwood. Kansas has had some COVID-19 issues like the rest of the sports wold, but the Jayhawks are set to play this game at home and hope to avoid a slip-up to begin the new year.

How to watch George Mason vs. Kansas

When: Saturday, January 1st, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: Big 12+, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN or ESPN App with ESPN+ subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -19

Total: 145.5

The Pick

Kansas -19 (-110)

George Mason has already knocked off Maryland this season but has been very inconsistent after that win. The Colonials come into this contest on a three-game winning streak, but head coach Kim English knows better than anyone what Allen Fieldhouse can do to even the most disciplined teams. Take Kansas against the spread here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.