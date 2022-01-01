NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on New Year’s Day

There are five Top 25 games remaining for New Year’s Day following COVID-19 cancelations, and two of them pair ranked teams against each other. But there are just four undefeated teams remaining in college basketball, and it will be three after today’s massive Big 12 conference opener at Hilton Coliseum.

The No. 1 Baylor Bears head to Ames to take on the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones. Baylor (12-0) is ranked in the Top 5 nationally both offensively and defensively, and have validated their national championship last season with a perfect start led by Georgetown transfer James Akinjo (12.8 points, 6.3 assists per game).

Iowa State (12-0) has their best win over Iowa so far, and don’t have the resume wins of their opponent on Saturday. But the Cyclones can really defend, holding opponents to an eFG of 41.6%, good for sixth in the country. Senior Izaiah Brockington (16.9 points, 8.4 rebounds) is one of the underrated players in a loaded Big 12 this year, and backcourt mate Gabe Kalscheur (11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists) gives the Cyclones a dynamic duo that will still be underdogs at tip-off.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on New Year’s Day from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 1 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM West Virginia #17 Texas ESPNU Texas -8.5 122.5 2:00 PM #1 Baylor #8 Iowa State ESPNU Baylor -7 131 2:00 PM #22 Villanova #15 Seton Hall CBS VU -1 134.5 3:00 PM #21 Providence DePaul FOX PC -1 140.5 5:00 PM George Mason #6 Kansas Big 12 Now/ESPN+ KU -19 145.5

