Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for New Year’s Day

Happy New Year everyone! If college football bowl games aren’t your cup tea to start a new calendar, there’s a few interesting games in college basketball to take you through the holiday.

The highlight of the slate will be a Top 10 battle of undefeateds opening Big 12 play as No. 1 Baylor travels up to Ames, IA, to meet No. 8 Iowa State. Both teams have handled business up to this point and would love nothing more than to jump right into the league schedule with a statement victory. The other ranked matchup is in Big East country as No. 15 Seton Hall welcomes No. 22 Villanova to Newark, NJ.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on New Year’s Day, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 1 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM West Virginia #17 Texas ESPNU Texas -8.5 122.5 2:00 PM #1 Baylor #8 Iowa State ESPNU Baylor -7 131 2:00 PM #22 Villanova #15 Seton Hall CBS VU -1 134.5 3:00 PM #21 Providence DePaul FOX PC -1 140.5 5:00 PM George Mason #6 Kansas Big 12 Now/ESPN+ KU -19 145.5

