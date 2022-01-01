College basketball picks: Best bets for New Year’s Day

While most college sports fans will have their eyes on one of five New Year’s Day bowl games this year, there’s a few really good college basketball ones to watch as well.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for New Year’s Day. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Over 131

Yes the Bears will try and drain the clock here, and ISU does have the seventh-best adjusted defense in college basketball. But the difference here will be when the Cyclones try to score, as they turn the ball over on 19.9% of possessions against a mediocre schedule. Baylor forces a giveaway on 26.5% of possessions, including a steal in 15.2% of them. This should lead to runout opportunities and transition baskets for the No. 1 team in the country.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Under 134.5

Is Villanova good? Be honest, you’re not really sure either. But while they’re taking the air out of the ball in the Jay Wright Burn Offense style, Seton Hall won’t be able to push the pace and play in transition as they’d like That should be enough to get under this number, as both teams have combined to go 9-13 vs. the over this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.