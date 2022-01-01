Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Saturday, Jan. 1

The NBA welcomes in 2022 with six games on the schedule, including a NBA TV doubleheader headlined by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Utah Jazz to close out the day. Here’s a look at the injury report to begin the new year in the association.

NBA injury report, January 1

Brandon Ingram (achilles), questionable

Josh Hart (ankle), probable

Jonas Valanciunas (protocols), OUT

Ingram is the big name to watch here, as Hart is likely to play through his ankle issue. Valanciunas has been ruled out after going into the league’s protocols Friday.

Khris Middleton (personal), OUT

Middleton was a late scratch for a personal reason. Look for Grayson Allen and Donte DiVincenzo to get more run with the star shooting guard out.

Cade Cunningham (protocols) TBD

Isaiah Stewart (protocols) TBD

Cunningham and Stewart should be close to returning from the protocols. The Pistons will use the remainder of the season to evaluate how both players fit in the future plans for the franchise.

Dejounte Murray (protocols) TBD

Derrick White (laceration), TBD

White suffered the laceration Friday, so his status for Saturday is not yet know. Murray remains in the league’s protocols, but should be close to returning.

Lonzo Ball (protocols) TBD

Alex Caruso (foot) OUT

Ball is in the protocols, but the Bulls have gotten the rest of their key guys back. Caruso will miss this game with his foot issue.

Spencer Dinwiddie (protocols) TBD

Rui Hachimura (protocols) TBD

Dinwiddie and Hachimura are in the league’s protocols. Of the two, Dinwiddie is more likely to suit up because Hachimura is also working through some other fitness issues.

Nicolas Batum (ankle), questionable

Reggie Jackson (conditioning) TBD

Jackson played in Friday’s game, so we’ll see if his conditioning is up to the mark here. Batum did not play on his bad ankle Friday, so we’ll see if he gives it a go Saturday.

Kyrie Irving (conditioning) OUT

Irving is still ramping up his conditioning, and he’s out for this game for not complying with New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) questionable

Monte Morris (protocols) OUT

Austin Rivers (thumb) questionable

Gordon and Rivers are potentially going to play, which would be a huge boost to Denver’s depleted roster. Morris was previously dealing with a knee injury before entering the league’s protocols. He’s out for Saturday.

Alperen Sengun (ankle) unlikely

Sengun suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s contest and did not return, so he’s unlikely to take the floor the next day. Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. will see additional value with Sengun out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Draymond Green (protocols) TBD

Damion Lee (protocols) TBD

Lee should be close to coming back and Green could test out of the revised protocols at any time.

Mike Conley (rest) probable

Donovan Mitchell (back) probable

Joe Ingles (back) TBD

Mitchell played through his back issue Friday, so he should be good to go Saturday but could be held on the second game of a back-to-back set. Ingles was ruled out Friday, so his status is worth monitoring. Conley was rested Friday, so he’s likely to play Saturday.