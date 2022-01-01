Jaylen Warren injury: Status of Oklahoma State running back for Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Oklahoma State Cowboys will match up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on New Year’s Day in the Fiesta Bowl, and it appears their top running back Jaylen Warren will return to the field.

Warren played through ankle injuries during the second half of the regular season, but he was unavailable for Oklahoma State’s last-second loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game. He has seen a sizable decrease in workload compared to the carries he received toward the beginning of the year due to the injuries.

In 12 games, Warren carried the ball 237 times for 1,134 yards with 11 touchdowns. He told reporters he is 100% and could be ready for a larger usage rate in his final college football game.

Saturday’s game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the game can be seen on ESPN.

The game is listed as a pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams have -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is set at 45.5.