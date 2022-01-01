Josh Paschal injury: Status of Kentucky defensive end for Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa

The Kentucky Wildcats could be without one of their defensive stars on New Year’s Day for the Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Defensive end Josh Paschal is highly questionable according to head coach Mark Stoops after reaggravating an injury in the regular season finale against the Louisville Cardinals.

Paschal led the Wildcats with 15.5 tackles for loss this season including 5.5 sacks, which rank second on the team. He has an NFL future, so that could have an impact on whether or not he will suit up for Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

The Wildcats were already down a defensive line starter when defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine was ruled out for the season with an injury suffered in mid-October.

Saturday’s game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and can be seen on ABC.

Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making Iowa a +135 underdog. The total is set at 44.