Sevyn Banks injury: Status of Ohio State defensive back for Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks is with the team for the Rose Bowl, and he could suit up for the New Year’s Day matchup against the Utah Utes. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be deemed healthy enough to give it a go.

There is no indication whether Banks will suit up for this matchup, and he sent out a tweet on Friday night saying, “I wasn’t healthy if y’all didn’t know by now.”

Banks is a NFL Draft prospect so if he does not suit up for the Buckeyes, he may have already played his final snap as a college football player in the loss to the Michigan Wolverines to close out the regular season.

Saturday’s game will get started at 5:00 p.m. ET from Pasadena, California and can be seen on ESPN.

Ohio State is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -170 moneyline odds, making Utah a +150 underdog. The total is set at 64.