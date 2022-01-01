Gerry Bohanon injury: Status of Baylor quarterback for Sugar Bowl vs. Mississippi

The Baylor Bears will get their starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon back on the field on New Year’s Day for the Fiesta Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels. He did not play in the regular season finale or in the Big 12 Championship Game due to a hamstring injury.

In his first year as Baylor’s starter, Bohanon played in 11 games and completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,160 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also done some damage on the ground with nine touchdowns with 303 yards rushing.

Blake Shapen took over for the last two games Bohanon was forced to miss, but Shapen has not been practicing according to head coach Dave Aranda, so he could be unavailable.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baylor is a 1-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with -105 moneyline odds, making Ole Miss a -115 favorite. The over/under is set at 58.