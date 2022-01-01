Keagan Johnson injury: Status of Iowa wide receiver for Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Keagan Johnson appears to be out for today’s 2022 Citrus Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.

It's official. #Hawkeyes WR Keagan Johnson is OUT for today's Citrus Bowl. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) January 1, 2022

All we know at this time is Johnson’s absence is not COVID-19 related, and that the team announced he won’t be participating. Johnson has been a star as a freshman for the Big Ten West champions, with 18 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

It makes what was a position that was already thin for the Hawkeyes even worse, as wide receiver Tyrone Tracy having already left the program and committed to Purdue via the transfer portal. Sam Laporta (548 yards) and Charlie Jones (323 yards) will need to stay on the field, as Iowa will need pass catchers to give some space for their run-heavy offense.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Iowa is listed as a three-point underdog, with the total set at 43. Kentucky is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, with Iowa as a +130 underdog.