Kavosiey Smoke injury: Status of Kentucky running back for Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa

A long list of inactive players for today’s 2022 Citrus Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes includes UK junior running back Kavosiey Smoke.

The following players are inactive for today’s game due to a combination of injuries and health and safety protocols:



0 – Kavosiey Smoke

6 – Josh Ali

13 – J.J. Weave

32 – Trevin Wallace

42 – Marquez Bembry

51 – Dare Rosenthal

81 – Isaiah Epps — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 1, 2022

While the absence of some players such as Isaiah Epps was known, Smoke appears to be a last-minute addition to the inactives list.

Smoke had 81 carries for 416 yards and four touchdowns this season. He had eight carries for 31 yards and a score in the last game of the regular season against Louisville in the Commonwealth Cup.

With running back Travis Tisdale already in the transfer portal, it leaves UK even shorter at the position ahead of their postseason game. With a victory today, the Wildcats will win 10 games for the first time since 2018, and only the second time since 1977.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky is listed as a three-point favorite, with the total set at 43. UK is listed at -150 on the moneyline, with Iowa as a +130 underdog.