Arizona Cardinals mall cops giving fans behavior tickets during Fiesta Bowl

We’ve been to plenty of college football games, and we’ve seen some pretty unruly behavior both inside the stadium and at the tailgates prior to kickoff. Even the very rare arrest or two for truly deplorable deportment.

But handing out citations to fans doing very normal college football fan things? This one is new.

The No Fun League hates the Irish too



Stadium security is giving out tickets for doing touchdown push-ups. If they wanted to stop us maybe they’d tell OSU to play defense #GIrish @PeteSampson_ pic.twitter.com/3iiGhCbpwY — Brian Moran (@brian_moran21) January 1, 2022

If you’re mostly a pro football fan, many college cheerleaders and students do push-ups to signify every point scored by their team after a touchdown. It’s a pretty normal thing. As far as we know, there have been no push-up deaths or severe injuries reported. Unlike when Notre Dame’s old coach felt the need to film some special teams practice no matter the consequences.

But to give fans a warning paper that looks like something your fourth-grade teacher would attach to your desk for not asking for the bathroom hall pass seems kind of ridiculous. Fortunately this won’t go on their permanent record as it seems these violations go away at the end of the day.

What’s next, being fined for violating the verbal morality statute like in Demolition Man?

C’mon, Arizona Cardinals. It’s college football, relax a bit. Also I saw your fans do way worse when Santonio Holmes did this.