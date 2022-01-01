Micah Bernard makes incredible catch to put Utah up 14-0 in Rose Bowl [VIDEO]

In the Grandaddy of Them All, we might have the Grandaddy of Catches so far this bowl season and on New Year’s Day.

Check out Utah’s Micah Bernard with the amazing body control in the Rose Bowl to give the Utah Utes a 14-0 lead over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As called on Utah radio: pic.twitter.com/NX6WWGhzmg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2022

If this is how it’s going to go, the Big Ten might be in for a long day that turns into night in Southern California. And with 24 Buckeyes on scholarship (85 is the team limit) not playing today due to injury, COVID-19, or opting out for the NFL Draft, there might not be a lot of places for tOSU to turn to try and change the momentum.

The Utes entered Pasadena as a four-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. But with this incredible score, they are now 6.5-point favorites on in-game wagering.

Is this an early fluke, or what’s going to happen the rest of the day?