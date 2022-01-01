Senior citizen Britain Covey returns kickoff 97 yards in Rose Bowl to give Utah 14-point lead

Britain Covey arrived on the University of Utah campus as a freshman, and had 43 receptions for 519 yards. He also ran back a punt for a touchdown that season.

By the way, that was in 2015!!

But he just bookended his career rather perfectly, with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2022 Rose Bowl to give the Utah Utes a 28-14 lead in the Grandaddy of Them All.

Kicking the ball to Britain Covey?



Kicking the ball to Britain Covey?

That's a meeeestake

Covey is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, so he took a two-year sabbatical to go on a Mormon mission after his first season. Those missions don’t count against eligibility by NCAA rule, and when you add in the extra year given to all players thanks to COVID-19 in 2020, that’s how you get the rarest of the rarities in college sports. A seventh-year “senior.”

He’s probably the only player on the team that gets discounted car insurance rates, but he’s also a huge weapon. Covey led the team in total yardage this season with 1,148. And now he’s got a memory that will last forever from Pasadena.