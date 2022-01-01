 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cam Rising runs 62 yards on 4th down to score for Utah, and the over is hitting

The Rose Bowl has been a joy, and we’ve got 36 minutes to go!

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising throws a pass in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.&nbsp; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a wild Rose Bowl so far, but this might be the craziest play we’ve seen yet.

On 4th and 1 from their own 38-yard line, the Utah Utes elect to go for it. And a designed run for freshman quarterback Cam Rising ends up going 62 yards to the house to give Utah a 35-21 lead.

And the over is just about a lock less than 24 minutes into the Grandaddy of Them All!

The total closed at 64.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Utah as a four-point underdog. But it’s been pure madness so far. We’ve had a 97-yard touchdown return, multiple 50+ yard TD’s against a Utah secondary that looks anemic, and the Utes able to run the ball at will.

You cannot ask for more in the bowl game that gets watched by more people than any other. There’s nothing like Pasadena on New Year’s Day, and we’ve got an unforgettable one so far.

