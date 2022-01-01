Cam Rising runs 62 yards on 4th down to score for Utah, and the over is hitting

It’s been a wild Rose Bowl so far, but this might be the craziest play we’ve seen yet.

On 4th and 1 from their own 38-yard line, the Utah Utes elect to go for it. And a designed run for freshman quarterback Cam Rising ends up going 62 yards to the house to give Utah a 35-21 lead.

And the over is just about a lock less than 24 minutes into the Grandaddy of Them All!

CAM RISING ON 4TH & 1 TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE FOR A UTES TOUCHDOWN.

OH MY.

pic.twitter.com/6wTgQCZGA7 — slugga reports (@cfbSLUG) January 1, 2022

The total closed at 64.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Utah as a four-point underdog. But it’s been pure madness so far. We’ve had a 97-yard touchdown return, multiple 50+ yard TD’s against a Utah secondary that looks anemic, and the Utes able to run the ball at will.

You cannot ask for more in the bowl game that gets watched by more people than any other. There’s nothing like Pasadena on New Year’s Day, and we’ve got an unforgettable one so far.