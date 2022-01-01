 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

North Carolina’s Sam Howell declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The UNC signal caller will be one of the most discussed players in the upcoming NFL Draft.

By Collin Sherwin
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - North Carolina v South Carolina
Sam Howell of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks to pass during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell, who was expected to be one of the top players in college football this season, has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft according to 247sports.com

Howell was among the players expected to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall pick but his season didn’t turn out as planned. The North Carolina passer managed to impress statistically with 35 total touchdowns and more than 3,800 total yards but the Tar Heels only managed to go 6-6 in a down year for the ACC. If Howell had led the team to more wins with his exploits, there would be more buzz surrounding his draft stock.

At the moment, it seems Howell will be slated behind Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis in the quarterback rankings. Matt Corral will also be in the mix but he’s got a similar profile to Howell.

More From DraftKings Nation