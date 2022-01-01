North Carolina’s Sam Howell declares for 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell, who was expected to be one of the top players in college football this season, has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft according to 247sports.com

UNC QB Sam Howell to Enter 2022 NFL Draft https://t.co/E1TmWgFgvg via @247sports — College Fantasy Football (@FBSFantasyFoot) January 1, 2022

Howell was among the players expected to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall pick but his season didn’t turn out as planned. The North Carolina passer managed to impress statistically with 35 total touchdowns and more than 3,800 total yards but the Tar Heels only managed to go 6-6 in a down year for the ACC. If Howell had led the team to more wins with his exploits, there would be more buzz surrounding his draft stock.

At the moment, it seems Howell will be slated behind Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis in the quarterback rankings. Matt Corral will also be in the mix but he’s got a similar profile to Howell.