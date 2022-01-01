Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominates for Ohio State in Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is destroying the record book in the 2022 Rose Bowl, and doing so with some spectacular catches

The sophomore from Rockwell, Texas finished with 15 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the game, which is both the Ohio State and Rose Bowl single game yardage record by a wide margin.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba hit the BURNERS to score pic.twitter.com/TatHql3xZ6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

C.J Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 327 yards and 3 TDs tonight. pic.twitter.com/fkXZTn0dZs — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 2, 2022

The Buckeyes entered the game as four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but were down 14 points at halftime in a bit of an upset. But a decimated Utes secondary combined with a tremendous package of size and speed is just too much to overcome.

During the season Smith-Njigba was the leading receiver for the Utes with 80 catches for 1,259 yards and six scores, and with so many Ohio State players either opting out for the NFL Draft or unable to play due to injury and illness, it’s a perfect combination for points on the biggest stage.