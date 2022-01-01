Brock Lesnar wins WWE Championship at Day 1

After a quick and sudden change of plans, it was Brock Lesnar who emerged as the new WWE Champion coming out of Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his belt in the main event. However, it was announced just an hour before the show that Reigns had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be performing at the New Year’s Day show. With the Reigns-Lesnar showdown now off, the company quickly pivoted and inserted the Beast Incarnate into the WWE Championship match that already featured Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens.

They literally had just the duration of the show to put the match together and the company opted to go with a quick sprint that lasted no longer than 10 minutes. In the end, it was Lesnar who delivered the F5 to Big E to pick up the pinfall and the championship.

WWE clearly had to think on the fly with their marquee match blown tp pieces. Lesnar’s title win changes whatever they had planned, so we’ll see how they proceed moving forward.