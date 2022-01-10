How many National Championships does Alabama have?

On Monday, January 10th, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship Game. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game to give the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. With Bama in yet another natty, it begs the question:

How many National Championships has Alabama won?

In the school’s history, the Tide have hoisted college football’s national trophy 15 times. Their first title came back in 1925 under head coach Wallace Wade. He picked up another championship in 1930.

Head coach Frank Thomas took home the title in 1934 and 1941. Famous coach Paul “Bear” Bryant lead the Crimson Tide to championships in 1961, 1965, 1978 and 1979. Gene Stallings won it with ‘Bama in 1992, and then we embark into the era of Saban.

Whether it was the BCS National Championship Game or the CFP National Championship, Alabama has been dominant since 2009. They’ve won undisputed titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. They look for their 16th total title while Saban is going for his seventh in Tuscaloosa, and eighth overall when you count his 2003 win at LSU.

This would be the Crimson Tide’s first back-to-back win since 2011 and 2012. And with freshman quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at the helm, we very well may see Alabama here again next year.