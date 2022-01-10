How many National Championships does Georgia have?

On Monday, January 10th, the Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide as part of the 2022 National Championship Game. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. The Tide has a prolific championship history, but it has been a minute since the Bulldogs have been there. How long has it been for the Dawgs to hoist the championship gold?

How many National Championships has Georgia won?

Despite the Bulldogs being a powerhouse in the SEC, it hasn’t translated to national success. They claim two national championships, with the first being way back in 1942. Their second and more recent title was back in 1980 which was the freshman year for one Herschel Walker.

This game is a rematch for the SEC Championship game from earlier this season that saw the Bulldogs take their first loss of the season, and it wasn’t particularly close. Alabama came away with the convincing 41-24 win over the nation’s best defense. This game is also a rematch of the 2017 national championship game that saw Bama eke out a 26-23 win. The Dawgs will look to avenge some losses and finally take down their Goliath.