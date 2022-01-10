When is the 2022 National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia?

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs advanced to Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship with blowout victories in their semifinal games on New Year’s Eve. Alabama crushed the Cincinnati Bearcats, and Georgia did the same to the Michigan Wolverines to return to the title game. This will be the second time in the last seasons Alabama and Georgia will meet in the championship, and Kirby Smart will look to finally knock off Nick Saban.

Alabama vs. Georgia 2022 National Championship game

When: Monday, January 10th

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Odds: UGA -140, ALA +120

Alabama and Georgia both have 13-1 overall records, and this will be a rematch of the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide handled the then-undefeated Bulldogs easily with a 41-24 final score in Atlanta. Alabama won the last seven meetings between these two teams including a 26-23 overtime win for the national championship to close out the 2017 season.