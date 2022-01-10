Where is the 2022 National Championship game being played?

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into the 2021 season as the defending champions, and they will go for a repeat when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This will be the first national championship game in the College Football Playoff era that is held in the Midwest, so it will be interesting to see which fan base will travel the best.

Alabama vs. Georgia National Championship game

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: Monday, January 10th

Odds: UGA -140, ALA +120

This will be the first CFP title game at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the stadium has plenty of experience holding big-time college sporting events. Every Big Ten Championship Game has been held there, in addition to the NFL Draft Combine and NCAA Tournament games including Final Fours. Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008 and is also the home of the Indianapolis Colts.