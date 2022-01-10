How to watch 2022 National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia via live stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2022 National Championship matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. The game is set for Monday, January 10th.

Alabama (13-1, 7-1 SEC) won their final six games of the regular season to win the SEC West, pulled away from Georgia in the conference title and overpowered the Cincinnati Bearcats in the CFP semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Georgia (13-1, 8-0 SEC) ran through the regular season undefeated before being knocked off by Alabama, but the Bulldogs returned to the field and never really gave the Michigan Wolverines a chance to return to the title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the National Championship game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2022 National Championship: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama

Date: Monday, January 10th

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: UGA -140, ALA +120