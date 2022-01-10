National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will meet with a title on the line for the second time in the last five seasons. Alabama got the best of Georgia in that matchup during the 2017-18 season on a 2nd-and-26 play when Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Bulldogs are favored despite losing each of the last seven matchups between these two teams.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship game on Monday, January 10th at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Georgia -2.5

Point Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Georgia -140, Alabama +120

National Championship Betting splits

UGA: (33% of handle, 31% percent of bets)

Alabama: (67% of handle, 69% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Over 52.5

It’s hard to beat one of the best teams in the country twice, and I was raised to never bet against Nick Saban getting points, so let’s stay away from the spread and take the over instead. Alabama averages more than twice as many yards per play when they pass the ball compared to when they run, and they will continue to throw the ball a ton.

Georgia threw the ball on just 42.6% of their offensive snaps this season, but a lot of that has to do with wanting to bleed the clock out when they’re already up by four touchdowns. Bryce Young will look to air it out, and the Bulldogs will need to do the same to keep up as the strengths on both defenses come in stopping the run.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.