Alabama vs. Georgia picks and best bets for 2022 College Football Playoff Championship

On Monday, January 10th, we will see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final game of the college football season. The National Championship Game will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana with the game airing on ESPN. The matchup between This matchup is a rematch of the 2018 National Championship Game as well as a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship Game, both of which saw Alabama leave with a win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 1 overall, 2 offense, 1 defense

Alabama: 3 overall, 11 offense, 3 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 9-5 ATS

Alabama: 8-6 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 6-8

Alabama: Over 7-7

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -2.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Georgia -140, Alabama +120

Opening line: Georgia -2.5

Opening total: 52.5

Alabama vs. Georgia: 2022 CFP Championship Pick

Alabama +2.5

Even though the Crimson Tide head into this one as the “underdog” it is impossible to view them that way. Yes, unlike the Bulldogs they lost a regular-season game, but this Bama offense is tough to slow down and near impossible to stop. Georgia had appeared to prove that defense can win championships holding Alabama scoreless in the first quarter of the SEC title game.

Bryce Young and Alabama stormed back scoring 24 points in the 2nd quarter. We did see some offense from Georgia in their semi-final game against Michigan, but this is yet another Bama team that has a championship nearly at their fingertips. We have seen this story play out many a time, and Bama will leave with another trophy for their ever-expanding case.

