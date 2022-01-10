Alabama vs. Georgia odds: Who is favored to win the 2022 CFP National Championship

On Monday, January 10th we will have the 2022 National Championship Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. This game is a rematch of the 2018 National Championship Game and the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Georgia odds: 2022 CFP Championship

Current moneyline odds: Georgia -140, Alabama +120

Opening moneyline odds: Georgia -145, Alabama +110

The Bulldogs are the slight favorite in this matchup and the line setters must believe that the break between the semi-final matchups and the national title game favors the Bulldogs. When these teams met just a few weeks ago, the Tide won 41-24. With the Heisman winner Bryce Young under center it’s surprising that Alabama isn’t the one favored, especially because they won the championship over Ohio State in 2021. But rematches for the national championship show the team that lost earlier in the year have more success the second time around.

The Bulldogs were undefeated before taking the loss to the Crimson Tide and they had been sporting the best defense in the NCAA. Bama had gotten upset by Texas A&M in the middle of the season but has now put together a nine-game winning streak including the SEC title and the semifinal win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Georgia is going to have to open the game strongly and find a big lead, because we have seen that it is hard to keep this Bama team down.

