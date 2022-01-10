Alabama injury report: John Metchie III, Josh Jobe lead the list ahead of 2022 National Championship game

Tonight is the night at Lucas Oil Stadium as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will meet the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game at 8 p.m.

The Tide will have a few key players dealing with injuries heading into this title fight. Wide receiver John Metchie III and cornerback Josh Jobe are of course out after suffering season-ending injuries during the SEC Championship Game last month while a couple of key players on their offensive line got banged up in the Cotton Bowl. Head coach Nick Saban and the rest of the program are notoriously tight lipped about injuries but here’s what we know heading into the game:

Out

WR: John Metchie III (Knee)

CB: Josh Jobe (Ankle)

RB: Roydell Williams (Knee)

RB: Camar Wheaton (Knee)

RB: Jase McClellan (Knee)

LB: Christopher Allen (Foot)

Questionable

CB: Jalyn Armour-Davis

LB: Keanu Koht (Foot)

OG: Chris Owens (Undisclosed)

RT: Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Shoulder)