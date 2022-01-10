Georgia injury report: Arian Smith, Tykee Smith, Rian Davis lead the list ahead of 2022 National Championship game

In a rematch of the SEC Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 National Championship Game. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10th with the game airing on ESPN. While the game is next week, we already have an idea of some names that may not be able to take the field for the Bulldogs.

Out

WR: Arian Smith (knee/leg), Arik Gilbert (personal)

OL: Tate Ratledge (foot)

LB: Trezmen Marshall (knee), Rian Davis (quad), Adam Anderson (suspension)

DB: Tykee Smith (knee), Jalen Kimber (shoulder)

The Bulldogs won their semi-final matchup against the Michigan Wolverines with ease. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for more than 300 yards and Georgia came away with a 34-11 win. Their rematch with the Crimson Tide is an important one as Alabama is the one team that defeated the Bulldogs before bowl season. They look to avenge their lone loss, next Monday night.