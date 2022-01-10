How betting lines have moved for 2022 CFP National Championship game

Oddsmakers work tirelessly to adjust to where the public is betting their money, and odds will fluctuate throughout the week as we get closer and closer to game time. Whether it’s injuries, coaching decisions or simply a large volume of the handle going on a particular side, line movement is a significant part of the sports betting game. Especially in football with games spread so far apart, there can be big swings in the point spread, creating tremendous value for those who got in early or are waiting to get the best possible number.

Here’s a look at how odds have changed from when the opening lines came out to where the spread stands now for the 2022 CFP National Championship game.

Alabama vs. Georgia

Opening line: Georgia -2.5

Current line: Georgia -2.5

Welp, not a whole lot of value thanks to movement for now. But this line did tick up to Georgia -3 earlier this week before returning to the current position.

The rare times that we see same-season rematches involving the college football national championship, the team that lost during the regular season tends to find revenge during the bowl game. We’ll see if that pattern holds, but it’s a reason to think Georgia might have more success on January 10th then they did on December 4th.

