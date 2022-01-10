Alabama vs. Georgia odds: What is the point spread for 2022 CFP Championship

Monday, January 10th will be the night that the 2022 National Championship game will be played between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. These two teams met back in the 2018 national title game and Bama game away with the close victory. Alabama also beat Georgia in the 2021 SEC title game just a few weeks ago. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Georgia odds: 2022 CFP Championship

Current point spread: Georgia -2.5 (-115)

Opening point spread: Georgia -2.5 (-110)

The Bulldogs started their season off with a game that encapsulated the majority of their regular season as they took down the Clemson Tigers 10-3. Over the course of the rest of their 12-0 regular season, the most points they gave up in a single game was 17 points to the Tennessee Volunteers and they only gave up double-digit points in only four of their eight games. You can imagine what a shock it was when the Crimson Tide met the Dawgs in the SEC title game and gave them their first loss of the season, 34-11. The Bulldogs responded with a resounding 34-11 win over the Michigan Wolverines. Georgia not only looks for revenge for the SEC title game but also the 2018 national championship in this matchup.

For Bama, they won their first five games of the season, blowing out the majority of their opponents with little problem. Then, they went on the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies and they ended up losing 41-38 as the Aggies hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the walk-off victory. The Tide then won seven straight games and got into the College Football Playoff coming off their SEC title victory. They took care of business against the Cincinnati Bearcats, winning 27-6.

