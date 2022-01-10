Alabama vs. Georgia odds: What is the over/under for 2022 CFP Championship

On Monday, January 10th. we will see the 2022 National Championship Game take place from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kickoff will be at 8:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. In a rematch of both the 2021 SEC Championship and the 2018 National Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. There is a growing rivalry between these teams and this one should be another good one.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Georgia odds: 2022 CFP Championship

Current over/under: 52.5

Opening over/under: 52.5

In 2018, the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 26-23 and when these two teams met a few weeks ago in the SEC Championship game, Alabama won 41-24. The Tide seems to have the Dawgs number and figured out. Even with Georgia boasting the best defense in the NCAA, they still gave up 41 points to the Bama offense.

While they did their best to slow down Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who appeared human in the first quarter, it couldn’t be sustained as Alabama scored 24 points in the second period and kept that momentum going the rest of the game.

