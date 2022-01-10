Who won last year’s CFP National Championship game?

On January 10th, 2022 we will see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide will be defending their 2021 title and the Bulldogs will be appearing in their first championship game since 2018. With Alabama looking to repeat as champions, how did they win their game in 2021?

2021 National Championship winner

No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 3 Ohio State 52-24

On January 11th, 2021, the No. 1 seed Crimson Tide took on the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 National Championship Game. This game featured current NFL quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields playing in their final games. This one started slowly with the score at the end of the first quarter being just 7-7.

Then Alabama stopped playing around.

Scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter, this game went into halftime 35-17. Star running back Trey Sermon hurt himself on his first run for the Buckeyes and was sidelined the rest of the game. Not much else could go right for The Ohio State University, as the final score ended up being 52-24 in favor of the Tide.