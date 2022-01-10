Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 10

We have a solid seven-game slate in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 2.5 threes (-115)

Surprisingly, the sportsbooks have not made adjustment to Bogdanovic’s three-point prop, which is currently sitting at 2.5. The veteran wing player has shot the lights out from behind the arc this season, shooting 41.7% on 6.5 attempts per game. The 32-year-old Bogdanovic has made more than 2.5 threes in seven out of his last 10 games. But he has only gone over this number in four out of his last 10 road games.

However, Bogdanovic should not have no problem at least making three three-pointers tonight against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from behind the arc this season and 40% in their last three games.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists (+105)

The Brooklyn Nets will be playing their second game with Kyrie Irving tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Irving will look to build off his season debut last week, while Kevin Durant and James Harden will just pick up where they left off.

Durant has done a great job of getting his teammates involved this season, averaging 5.8 assists per game. He has also carried this over to the road, averaging 6.3 per game. The superstar forward should not have a problem racking up the assists with both Irving and Harden playing alongside him. Durant has dished out more than 5.5 assists in eight out of his last 10 assists.

Mason Plumlee under 5.5 points (-110)

Our last player prop for tonight’s slate will be Hornets center Mason Plumlee under 5.5 points to even money. It’s rare to find a player prop that is under 7.5 points, let alone 5.5 points. The veteran center is averaging 6.5 points in 24.7 minutes per game.

The Hornets will be playing the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in the last two games. On Saturday night, Plumlee only had four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT) in 17 minutes as the Hornets won 114-106. The 31-year-old center has gone under 5.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and seven out of his last 10 home games.

