NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 10

We go over some top bargain options $5K or under on DraftKings for Monday’s main slate.

By Jovan C. Alford
Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) drives past New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

We have a seven-game slate in the NBA Monday night, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Charlotte Hornets in the second game of a back-to-back on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Keifer Sykes, Pacers, $4,600

Our first value play for tonight’s DFS slate will be Indiana Pacers backup guard Keifer Sykes, who has given Indiana a much-needed spark off the bench since being called up from the NBA G League. In six games with the Pacers, Sykes is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 43.8% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

In the Pacers’ last game against the Jazz, the 27-year-old point guard filled the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds, and four assists for 20.8 fantasy points. It was his fourth-straight game with at least 20 fantasy points.

Garrison Mathews, Rockets, $3,900

Mathews has been a consistent threat off the bench this season and a player that Houston will be looking for offense tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. When these two teams played last week in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old wing had 23 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3pt) and seven rebounds (34.8 fantasy points). In the Rockets’ last four games, Mathews is averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game.

Andre Drummond, Sixers, $4,800

Sticking with tonight’s Sixers-Rockets game, veteran center Andre Drummond should be able to be productive. The Rockets are ranked 30th against Cs (OPRK) this season, making this a favorable matchup.

This season, Drummond has been go off the bench and as a spot start, averaging 6.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Since returning from the league’s health and safety protocol on Dec. 30, he is averaging 26.4 fantasy points per game.

