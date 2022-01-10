NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 10

We have a seven-game slate in the NBA Monday night, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Charlotte Hornets in the second game of a back-to-back on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Keifer Sykes, Pacers, $4,600

Our first value play for tonight’s DFS slate will be Indiana Pacers backup guard Keifer Sykes, who has given Indiana a much-needed spark off the bench since being called up from the NBA G League. In six games with the Pacers, Sykes is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 43.8% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

In the Pacers’ last game against the Jazz, the 27-year-old point guard filled the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds, and four assists for 20.8 fantasy points. It was his fourth-straight game with at least 20 fantasy points.

Garrison Mathews, Rockets, $3,900

Mathews has been a consistent threat off the bench this season and a player that Houston will be looking for offense tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. When these two teams played last week in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old wing had 23 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3pt) and seven rebounds (34.8 fantasy points). In the Rockets’ last four games, Mathews is averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game.

Andre Drummond, Sixers, $4,800

Sticking with tonight’s Sixers-Rockets game, veteran center Andre Drummond should be able to be productive. The Rockets are ranked 30th against Cs (OPRK) this season, making this a favorable matchup.

This season, Drummond has been go off the bench and as a spot start, averaging 6.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Since returning from the league’s health and safety protocol on Dec. 30, he is averaging 26.4 fantasy points per game.