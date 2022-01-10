Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Hornets on Monday

Just 48 hours after meeting on Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Bucks will run it back tonight in the Queen City.

Milwaukee (26-16) came up short in that showdown on Saturday, falling 114-106. The Bucks let the game slip away from them after the first quarter as the Hornets cranked up the pace offensively. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points and 12 rebounds in the setback and was shadowed by Khris Middleton, who nearly had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Charlotte (21-19) dropped 42 points in the third quarter of Saturday’s contest and that gave it the necessary cushion to take down the defending champs at home. Terry Rozier led the scoring with 28 points while LaMelo Ball was a rebound and a few assists short of a triple-double. Miles Bridges had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 236.

Bucks vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -2.5

Saturday’s game was the backend of a back-to-back for Milwaukee. One would imagine they’d come out swinging with a full day’s rest and won’t let the Hornets outflank them in the paint again. Lay it with the Bucks.

Over/Under: Under 236

Milwaukee will try to dictate the terms of this game and that means not allowing the over-friendly Hornets get loose on offense. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.