Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Celtics on Monday

This week’s NBA schedule will get started with an Eastern Conference battle as the Indiana Pacers pay a visit to the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics.

Boston (19-21) torched the Knicks over the weekend, picking up a huge 99-75 home victory on Saturday. The Celtics held their division rival to just 37% shooting and bullied them in the paint. Jaylen Brown dropped a triple-double in the win, putting up 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Indiana (15-25) ended a six-game losing streak on Saturday by toppling a shorthanded Jazz team in a 125-113 victory. Domantas Sabonis came up big for Indy, putting up 42 points and six boards to help notch the victory.

Boston enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 212.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +6.5

Boston is 7-10 against the spread this season as a home favorite while Indiana is 7-4 against the spread as a road underdog. Indiana successfully got off the mat by ending a losing streak on Saturday and will be game to create a little momentum for itself. Take the points with the Pacers.

Over/Under: Over 212.5

Boston has been involved in a handful of games over the last two weeks that have gone under 200. However, Indiana will be motivated to push the tempo and the Celtics will be inclined to try to match it. Take the over.

