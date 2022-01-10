Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The late shift of Monday’s NBA schedule will bring us to the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers will play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn (25-13) is just 24 hours removed from a 121-119 home overtime victory over the Spurs, a game where it let a 10-point lead with less than four minutes left in regulation slip away. Kevin Durant put up 28 points and six assists while James Harden dropped 26 points and 12 assists. The team should have Kyrie Irving back on the floor for this road matchup.

Portland (15-24) got back into the win column last night with a 103-88 victory over the Kings. Anfernee Simons has stepped up in the absence of Damian Lillard and came up 31 points and six assists in the victory. Jusuf Nurkic nearly had a triple-double, putting up 14 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists.

Update — James Harden (knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Blazers. LaMarcus Aldridge is also out. This helps the Blazers case to cover, but remember, Irving is playing along with KD.

Brooklyn enters the contest as a nine-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +9

Brooklyn is flying clear across the country just 24 hours after playing an overtime contest. Even with Irving out on the floor, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the teams decides to power things down in this one and keep things light for Durant and Harden. Take the points with the Blazers at home.

Over/Under: Under 228

For possible fatigue reasons on both sides, lean with the under here. Both teams won’t be as crisp on offense as they would be with at least one day’s worth of rest.

