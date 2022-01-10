2022 NFL mock draft: What the CFP title game means for the draft

The 2021 NFL regular season is officially a wrap and the final draft order for non-playoff teams has been set.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will most likely feature a handful of players from tonight’s College Football Playoff championship game having their names called as the Alabama Crimson Tide goes head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs. These programs are two of the biggest pro factories in the country and hopeful fans of struggling NFL franchises will get to know the names of these prospects tonight.

On Alabama’s side, offensive tackle Evan Neal is being projected as a top-five pick with some mock drafts having him go as high as No. 1 overall. The 6’7”, 350 pound force of nature has made 39 starts in his three years Tuscaloosa and has a team-high 33 knockdown blocks this season. He’s been versatile throughout his collegiate career, starting entire seasons at left guard, right tackle, and left tackle respectively.

Crimson Tide Wide receiver Jameson Williams could be the first receiver taken off the board in the first round. The transfer from Ohio State caught 75 passes for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. Other Alabama players that could get first-round consideration includes linebacker Christian Harris, safety Jordan Battle, and cornerback Josh Jobe.

For Georgia, the power lies in its ferocious defensive front seven. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a wrecking ball who has been projected to go as high as No. 12 in other mocks. The 6’6”, 340 pound interior lineman won both the Outland Trophy and the Bednarik Award this season. Another potential mid-first rounder is linebacker Nakobe Dean, who took home the Butkus Award. He had 68 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions this season.

Defensive end Travon Walker is being touted as a potential late-first rounder while in the backend of the defense, cornerback Derion Kendrick is a Day 2 prospect that could improve his stock. Offensively, physical wide receiver George Pickens could have his name called at the end of the first round. He’s just returning from an ACL tear and most likely would’ve been a Top 15 pick if not for the tear. Running backs James Cook and Zamir White are also a tandem to look out for in the middle rounds.

Here’s our latest 2022 NFL mock draft following the close of the regular season.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon

Needs: WR, OT, DL

2. Detroit Lions: Edge Aidan Hutchinson — Michigan

Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR

3. Houston Texans: DB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU

Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL

4. New York Jets: OT Evan Neal — Alabama

Needs: CB, OL, DL

Needs: QB, DL, OL

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Carolina Panthers

Needs: QB, OL, DL

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue

Needs: See above

8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge David Ojabo — Michigan

Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR

9. Denver Broncos: QB Matt Corral — Ole Miss

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): Safety Kyle Hamilton — Notre Dame

Needs: See above

11. Washington Football Team: QB Malik Willis — Liberty

Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson

Needs: EDGE, OG, CB

13. Cleveland Browns: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama

Needs: EDGE, DT, WR

14. Baltimore Ravens: OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State

Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): CB Ahmad Gardner — Cincinnati

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): LB Damone Clark — LSU

Needs: See above

17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT DeMarvin Leal — Texas A&M

Needs: DT, OT, EDGE

18. New Orleans Saints: WR Garrett Wilson — Ohio State

Needs: QB, WR, CB

19. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Drake London — USC

Needs: See above

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia

Needs: OG, WR, DT

22. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): OL Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

Needs: OT, OG, C, RB

23. New England Patriots: CB Roger McCreary — Auburn

Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB

24. Arizona Cardinals: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa

Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

25. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere — Ohio State

Needs: CB, C, OT, OG

26. Buffalo Bills: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah

Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG

27. Detroit Lions (from Rams): WR David Bell — Purdue

Needs: WR, CB, OG, DT

28. Dallas Cowboys: DE Travon Walker— Georgia

Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kaiir Elam — Florida

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB, S

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas

Needs: DT, WR, CB

31. Tennessee Titans: WR George Pickens — Georgia

Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB

32. Green Bay Packers: WR Chris Olave — Ohio State

Needs: OT, WR, DT, EDGE