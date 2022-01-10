How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on January 10th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

We’re now less than three weeks away from the Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29 and the red brand is already hitting the gas with its build towards the big show. We’ll get continued build on tonight’s show including clarity for the women’s title match.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 10th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch still needs an opponent for the Royal Rumble and we’ll find out tonight when Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan will all compete in a No. 1 contenders triple threat match for the right to fight for the title in St. Louis. Morgan has come up short against Lynch twice in recent weeks while Belair came out victorious in a short feud with Doudrop. We’ll see who gets the shot against “Big Time Becks”.

On the men’s side, we’ll be getting a first-time clash of titans at the Rumble as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his belt against Bobby Lashley. The Almighty won a No. 1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way last week to earn a shot at the belt, so we’ll see how the build towards that match progresses. Interestingly enough on Smackdown, Seth Rollins was revealed as the guy who will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, so we’ll be sure to get word from the Architect about his title opportunity.

Also on the show, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will defend their belts against the Alpha Academy. Also, more participants in the rumble matches will be announced.