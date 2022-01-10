Early pick against the spread for Cardinals-Rams Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is finalizing. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday in the Super Wild Card round.

The Cardinals had a breakout season under third year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. They were the final undefeated team standing well into the season, but a string of injuries eventually caught up to them and saw them lose a few games in quick succession. They bounced back but have kind of limped into the playoffs, losing four of their last five games dating back to Week 14. The defense has allowed 28.4 points per game in that span while the offense is scoring over a touchdown less, 21.2 ppg.

The Rams are built on offense as we all expected. Matthew Stafford has come into the fold and led LA to the 7th ranked offense in the NFL, scoring over 27 points per game. Cooper Kupp has nearly eclipsed the 2,000-yard receiving mark and has 16 total touchdowns, so the Cards will need to wrap him up to have any chance.

This game marks the third meeting between these two division rivals this season. They split the season series, with LA winning the most recent game 30-23 last month. Arizona won easily in the first meeting back in October, 37-20. The home team has not won either game in this series.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

Early pick ATS: Rams -4.5

Arizona has been struggling down the stretch and losing games by an average of a touchdown.

